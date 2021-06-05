Ashgate Hospicecare launched its Forget-Me-Not Appeal last month and will soon open its display of keepsake flowers to the public, which have been laid at the stately home.

Hundreds have donated to receive a homemade flower in memory of someone special, made by the British Ironwork Centre.

The suggested donation for the keepsake flower is £25, with the money funding Ashgate’s end-of-life care and the purple display will remain at Chatsworth House from June 8 to June 30.

Ann Taylor at Chatsworth House where the forget-me-not flowers will open from next week.

Ann Taylor is supporting the charity’s campaign in memory of her brother Paul, who was cared for by Ashgate’s inpatient unit after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

She’s encouraging the public to head along to Chatsworth throughout June to visit the field of forget-me-not flowers.

“I’ll never forget the moment we first set foot in Ashgate Hospicecare with my brother Paul, it was like a huge weight had been lifted off our shoulders; we could start to breathe again”, Ann said.

“As we pushed him through the doors, there was a team of nurses and doctors just waiting there for him.

Ashgate Hospicecare launched its Forget-Me-Not Appeal in May as a special way for supporters to celebrate, mourn and remember their loved ones.

"We just looked at one another and couldn’t believe it.

"We instantly knew he was in the right place, and I’ll always remember that huge feeling of relief.

“Paul died a week later but the love and care not only he, but our whole family, received during that short time is indescribable.

"You could call it ‘fantastic’ or ‘second-to-none’ but words honestly aren’t able to do it justice.

Paul, who died from Motor Neurone Disease, was cared for by the hospice.

“I feel like I owe Ashgate everything; I’ll be indebted to them forever.”

Paul Fields, who was a keen motorcyclist, had been looking forward to enjoying his retirement but passed away in November 2018 at 58-years-old – just months after his diagnosis.

Ann continued: “We had been headless chickens at home trying to care for Paul due to the complexity of his condition, but that all changed when we arrived at Ashgate.

“Ashgate just made everything so much more comfortable for him; they had the right equipment, the bed, the hoist that Paul needed.

"They were able to look after his personal care if we felt we couldn’t do it; there was never a big deal made of anything.

"They’d just say, “you go and have a cup of tea now, we’ll sort this out for you.”

Chief executive of Ashgate Hospicecare Barbara Anne-Walker commented: “This past year has been so difficult for so many people, so we wanted to give people the opportunity to grieve, remember and celebrate their loved ones in a special way.

“The beautifully crafted forget-me-not flowers are such a lovely way of signifying and memorialising the life of your loved one who may no longer be with us.

"We can’t wait to see thousands of the flowers form the stunning display at Chatsworth in June and I hope our supporters will come to visit.

To dedicate a flower, visit www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk/forget-me-not or call the fundraising team on 01246 567250.

Supporters will be able to collect their flower or have them posted to them in July, once the public display is removed.