Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashgate Hospice has thanked three vintage car enthusiasts behind an unusual charity fundraiser in Chesterfield last weekend.

Car enthusiasts David Adams, Simon Gentle and Richard Hosken joined forces to support Ashgate Hospice.

The men organised a vintage car show with raffle prizes at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield on Saturday, August 10, where car enthusiasts were able to have a close look at some iconic vehicles – including an Austin 10 from 1934, a Morris Miner from 1931 and a Morgan 4/4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone at the event could take part in a raffle with great prizes including a ride to Eyam in Austin 10 and an afternoon tea for two, as well as a a ride in the 1931 Morris Miner and the 1992 Morgan 4/4 and picnic hampers.

David Adams, Simon Gentle and Richard Hosken who joined forces to organise a charity vintage car show.

The event proved to be popular and saw £813 raised for the Ashgate Hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care free of charge to people aged 18 and over caring for people living with a life-limiting illness.

Charlotte Butterworth, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We're so grateful for the support of David, Simon and Richard and I'm pleased to hear that their vintage car show was such a success.

"Not only were the car enthusiasts in attendance able to admire some stunning and iconic vehicles, but they've raised funds for palliative and end of life care in their local community.

"A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this possible. Events like this enable us to continue caring for patients and families across North Derbyshire.”