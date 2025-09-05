Ashgate Hospice staff 'deeply saddened' by death of Duchess of Kent
A post on the hospice’s website says: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.
“The Duchess holds a very special place in our history, having officially opened Ashgate Hospice in 1989.
“This marked a significant moment for our community, as the former hospital was transformed into a hospice thanks to a fundraising appeal launched in 1985.
“We will always be grateful for her support, and our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family at this time.”
The Duchess was the oldest living member of the Royal Family following the passing of her cousin, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. She is survived by Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, three children and 10 grandchildren.