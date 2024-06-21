A record number of people will take part in this weekend’s Sparkle Night Walk in aid of Ashgate Hospice.
The 10km fundraiser has attracted 3,337 participants, 237 more than last year when £317,671 was collected in sponsorship.
Wearing pink T-shirts and flashing bunny ears, the walkers will set off from Chesterfield Football Club’s car park on Saturday, June 22.
Here’s a reminder of last year’s event.
1. Sparkle Night Walk
Sparkle Nigh Walk participants gather in the car park at Chesterfield Football Club where the 10k route started and ended.Photo: Tom Hodgson/Simon Wilkinson
2. Starting line
Mark and Sam Brailsford take part in the Sparkle Night Walk in memory of friends who have received care at Ashgate Hospice.Photo: Tom Hodgson
3. Walking tall
Stilt walkers at the start of the Sparkle Night Walk.Photo: Tom Hodgson
4. Piggyback ride
Hold on tight!Photo: Tom Hodgson