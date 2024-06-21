As walkers get ready for this year's event, here's a reminder of last year's Sparkle Night Walk in Chesterfield for Ashgate Hospice

By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 20:53 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 12:45 BST
A record number of people will take part in this weekend’s Sparkle Night Walk in aid of Ashgate Hospice.

The 10km fundraiser has attracted 3,337 participants, 237 more than last year when £317,671 was collected in sponsorship.

Wearing pink T-shirts and flashing bunny ears, the walkers will set off from Chesterfield Football Club’s car park on Saturday, June 22.

Here’s a reminder of last year’s event.

Sparkle Nigh Walk participants gather in the car park at Chesterfield Football Club where the 10k route started and ended.

1. Sparkle Night Walk

Sparkle Nigh Walk participants gather in the car park at Chesterfield Football Club where the 10k route started and ended.Photo: Tom Hodgson/Simon Wilkinson

Mark and Sam Brailsford take part in the Sparkle Night Walk in memory of friends who have received care at Ashgate Hospice.

2. Starting line

Mark and Sam Brailsford take part in the Sparkle Night Walk in memory of friends who have received care at Ashgate Hospice.Photo: Tom Hodgson

Stilt walkers at the start of the Sparkle Night Walk.

3. Walking tall

Stilt walkers at the start of the Sparkle Night Walk.Photo: Tom Hodgson

Hold on tight!

4. Piggyback ride

Hold on tight!Photo: Tom Hodgson

