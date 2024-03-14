As Poundstretcher set to close here are 31 empty shops in Chesterfield town centre - and what was there before

The Poundstretcher store in Chesterfield is set to close this week – adding yet another empty building to the town centre.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:27 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 21:13 GMT

Poundstretcher, a popular discount retailer, is set to close its Chesterfield branch on Saltergate this Saturday (March 16).

The store will join a long list of empty buildings in our town centre – as High Streets continue to struggle amid the cost of living crisis and the increasing popularity of online retail.

Below is a list of over 30 empty retail units in Chesterfield.

Many retail units in Chesterfield town centre are now empty as many High Streets across the country are struggling.

1. Empty shops

Many retail units in Chesterfield town centre are now empty as many High Streets across the country are struggling. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Discount store Poundstretcher is set to close this Saturday and it has not yet been announced what are the plans for the site.

2. Poundstretcher

Discount store Poundstretcher is set to close this Saturday and it has not yet been announced what are the plans for the site. Photo: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz

Photo Sales
Popular nightclub Sevens, on Stephenson Place, shut permanently two years ago - in March 2022.

3. Sevens

Popular nightclub Sevens, on Stephenson Place, shut permanently two years ago - in March 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Robert Bowring Butchers at Glumangate also closed as high streets across the country are struggling amid the v=cost of living crisis.

4. Robert Bowring Butchers

Robert Bowring Butchers at Glumangate also closed as high streets across the country are struggling amid the v=cost of living crisis. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield