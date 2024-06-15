Eldon Hill Quarry, Cave Dale and Castleton market place feature in the new series which starts its UK run on Sky Atlantic on June 17 at 9pm.
Derbyshire has long been a hot-spot for filming star-studded blockbuster films and TV series. Tom Cruise shot scenes for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning in Stoney Middleton three years ago and was back to do more filming in the area in March 2024. Jude Law starred in Firebrand which was filmed entirely at Haddon Hall in 2022 and opened in the US this week, with a UK release date yet to be announced.
The Village, a BBC television series starring John Simm and Maxine Peake, was shot throughout the Peak District including Edale, Chapel-en-le Frith and Hayfield.
1. Silver screen Derbyshire
Haddon Hall has been the location for many film and television shoots. Keira Knightley has filmed at Chatsworth and Russell Crowe at Dovedale. Photo: Locations and stars
2. House of the Dragon
Cave Dale will feature in iconic scenes in the new series of House of the Dragons, the spin-off from Game of Thrones. The beauty spot hosted dragon-riding warrior Prince Daemon Targaryen in the first series. Photo: Google
3. Firebrand
Jude Law and Alicia Vikander with director Karim Aïnouz shooting Firebrand at Haddon Hall in 2022. Photo: Larry D. Horricks/Brouhaha Entertainment.
4. MIssion: Impossible Dead Reckoning
Actor Tom Cruise filmed scenes for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning in Derbyshire in 2021. The film included a train crash scene at the fromer Darlton Quarry in Middleton, captured by Derbyshire photographer Village Jim. Photo: Village Jim