Derbyshire has long been a hot-spot for filming star-studded blockbuster films and TV series. Tom Cruise shot scenes for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning in Stoney Middleton three years ago and was back to do more filming in the area in March 2024. Jude Law starred in Firebrand which was filmed entirely at Haddon Hall in 2022 and opened in the US this week, with a UK release date yet to be announced.