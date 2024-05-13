Derbyshire born presenter Tess Daly never fails to impress and her latest look to grace the red carpet at the 2024 TV BAFTAs was a one-shoulder Rachel Gilbert design.

The 55-year-old and co presenter Claudia Winkleman led the Strictly team on stage to accept the honour.

The two presenters coordinated their outfits by both sporting sophisticated all-white ensembles.

Tess was born in Birch Vale, a small village in the High Peak borough of Derbyshire.

The model and television presenter co-presented the BBC One celebrity dancing show Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2013 and has been the show's main presenter since 2014. She grew up near New Mills, and attended Hayfield Primary School and New Mills Secondary School.

2024 BAFTA Television Awards Tess Daly attends the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12 in London. She exuded glamour in an off-the-shoulder white gown as she took to the stage with Claudia Winkleman after Strictly Come Dancing won the best entertainment BAFTA. Photo: Joe Maher

Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards Tess Daly attending the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, with Claudia Winkleman. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

2023 BAFTA Television Awards Tess dazzled in pink and gold metallic dress as she attended the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards. Photo: Joe Maher