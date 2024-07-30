Arts Derbyshire Secures £99,900 from Arts Council England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s recently been some big news for local charity, Arts Derbyshire as they have secured a £99,900 grant from Arts Council England to support boosting cultural initiatives across the county.

We’re thrilled to share the exciting news about local charity, Arts Derbyshire and their successful funding bid from Arts Council England. The arts charity has been granted £99,900 so they can support three crucial strands of their work, reinforcing their commitment to enriching Derbyshire's cultural landscape.

Delivering a Landmark Project in 2025

The grant from Arts Council England will enable Arts Derbyshire to launch an extensive programme aimed at bolstering the local arts ecosystem and elevate the visibility of Derbyshire’s many talented artists. Arts Derbyshire will collaborate with local company The Tent People, where they will showcase artists’ work at five Derbyshire festivals next year. Additionally, they will partner with two indoor venues in key areas across the county.

Arts Derbyshire envisions an ambitious cross-artform presentation that includes performance staging and digital capabilities, allowing for artworks to be displayed both on-site and online. Artists will be selected through an open call out, benefitting from the publicity to help them reach new audiences.

The project’s primary objective is to provide vital support to artists and cultural organisations throughout Derbyshire. By offering professional development opportunities, mentorship, and resources, Arts Derbyshire aims to empower local creatives to enhance their practice and achieve greater success. This support will include workshops, networking events, and one-on-one consultations will form part of this support, designed to address the specific needs and aspirations of Derbyshire artists.

Community Engagement Through Social Prescribing

Arts Derbyshire recognises the transformative impact of the arts in promoting well-being. With this funding, they will partner with healthcare providers and community organisations to incorporate arts-based activities into social prescribing programs.

Building on Arts Derbyshire’s national reputation for creative health work, with a key partnership with public health at Derbyshire County Council, the charity will use an arts-led approach to developing more innovative Social Prescribing practices in Derbyshire. Their focus on developing activities where there is currently little provision, challenging inequalities.

Organisational Development: Sustainability & Governance

Arts Derbyshire is dedicated to sustainability and growth. The grant will enable them to invest in staff, governance, and strategic planning, enhancing their capacity to effectively serve the communities of Derbyshire.

Three Strands Together That Will Provide A Boost for Local Communities & Tourism

The touring aspect of this project will benefit artists and invigorate local communities, drawing visitors to Derbyshire. Each stop on the tour will offer opportunities for community involvement and collaboration, enriching the cultural vibrancy of Derbyshire towns and cities. This project is expected to boost local tourism and contribute positively to the regional economy.