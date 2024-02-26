Artist's impression of new four-storey apartment block proposed for approach road to Chesterfield town centre
An application to the borough council is seeking consent to knock down buildings at Tradent House, 110 Park Road and construct the apartment block containing 15 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom flats.
The proposal has been submitted by an agent acting for Rockie White of A-Rock Construction.
Rows of terrace houses form a dense development north-east of the proposed site, directly east are semi-detached houses and more residential properties run up both Park Road and Baden Powell Road to the south. Two storey houses and bungalows are situated along Baden Powell Road to the south-east of the site.
Brightman Clarke Architects state: “It is acknowledged that the scale of the proposal is larger than the surrounding buildings, but this is purposeful, seeking to elevate the setting and indicate the approach to a more significant area of development and a change from residential space into a vibrant town centre.
"The application site wraps around with a curved frontage, linking Park Road and Baden Powell Road together.
“It is proposed to form the new apartment block predominantly within the footprint of the existing building on the southern edge of the site, following the same curved frontage that is set back from the highway.
“The material palette and form should replicate the domestic properties either side, with red brick work forming the majority of walls with tall windows replicating the rhythm of the sash windows found locally. Whilst a black metal/zinc top floor takes prompts from the more industrial material pallets found to the east and also to an extent from the metal clad buildings on Ravenside Retail park, signifying a blending of residential and retail areas of the town."
A small communal garden is included in the proposal but no space is allocated for parking.