Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application to the borough council is seeking consent to knock down buildings at Tradent House, 110 Park Road and construct the apartment block containing 15 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom flats.

The proposal has been submitted by an agent acting for Rockie White of A-Rock Construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rows of terrace houses form a dense development north-east of the proposed site, directly east are semi-detached houses and more residential properties run up both Park Road and Baden Powell Road to the south. Two storey houses and bungalows are situated along Baden Powell Road to the south-east of the site.

Artist's impression of the proposed four-storey apartment block at 110 Park Road, Chesterfield.

Brightman Clarke Architects state: “It is acknowledged that the scale of the proposal is larger than the surrounding buildings, but this is purposeful, seeking to elevate the setting and indicate the approach to a more significant area of development and a change from residential space into a vibrant town centre.

"The application site wraps around with a curved frontage, linking Park Road and Baden Powell Road together.

“It is proposed to form the new apartment block predominantly within the footprint of the existing building on the southern edge of the site, following the same curved frontage that is set back from the highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The material palette and form should replicate the domestic properties either side, with red brick work forming the majority of walls with tall windows replicating the rhythm of the sash windows found locally. Whilst a black metal/zinc top floor takes prompts from the more industrial material pallets found to the east and also to an extent from the metal clad buildings on Ravenside Retail park, signifying a blending of residential and retail areas of the town."