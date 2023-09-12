Watch more videos on Shots!

Chesterfield Museum and artist John Hall are working together to gather images, ephemera and oral history recordings that will be used to inspire works of art for a future exhibition.

John, who was born in Chesterfield and is project manager for Artspace, will record the memories. He said: “As well as the big names, Chesterfield has produced loads of its own bands, promoters, fanzines, and DJs. It has had - and still has - great independent record shops, and atmospheric venues that have supported the endless cycle of scenes and trends over the decades, all important to the vitality and changing flavour of the town's pop culture and identity.

“We are looking for the evidence of all these years of local creativity - the stuff in the back of the drawer, in the scrapbook, or maybe framed on the wall. The stuff you just can't throw away because of the magic it contains and the memories it can summon.

What souvenirs of Chesterfield's pop music heritage have you got hidden away in your cupboards and drawers?

“Let's see what you've got, and if there's a story, let's hear that too.”

The Project REVERB team are interested in collecting digital scans and photographs of items including posters, leaflets, autographs, photos, tickets, record/music shop bags, fliers, locally produced records, live tapes, badges and more.

Their first event will in the Pavements Shopping Centre on Sunday, Octoner 8, from 11am to 3pm which coincides with the Chesterfield Record Fair. As well as a place to reminisce and chat to the team, there will also be interactive activities designed to spark musical reminiscences, including a large memory map and a fun badge-making activity.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re really excited to be working with John Hall on this project. Our town has a rich cultural history with a host of huge names performing over the years. I hope lots of you will take part in this project and help ensure that your memories can live on for years to come.”