Kathryn Webley was an 18-year-old art student at Chesterfield College when she painted the banner at her family’s home in Stanfree. Her dad, an electrician at Duckmanton works was on strike, and her mum was secretary for the local Labour party and agent for Dennis Skinner. Kathryn said: “My mum volunteered me to make the new banner and it is only now that I’ve realised that it was needed because of the UDM seizing the NUM’s banners."

Bolsover pit was in Derbyshire but the union branch was part of the Notts NUM. During the strike many Bolsover miners continued to work and faced large scale picketing of the colliery by those loyal to the NUM. Later, as a result of a court instruction, the banners of the Notts NUM were passed to the breakaway UDM that was formed of those still working. The original Bolsover banner was put in the town’s church by NUM members to prevent the UDM acquiring it and remains there to this day. As a result, the Bolsover NUM members commissioned a new banner during the strike which is now in the care of Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre.

The painting of the banner was paid for by the NUM branch because Kathryn’s parents couldn’t afford the materials, neither could they afford the cost of a film to capture their daughter’s finished work. Kathryn said: “I haven't seen it since I painted it and it left our back garden because that's where it was painted outside, ironically leaning up against a coal house. I remember making it and a member of the Bolsover NUM collected it and that was the last time I saw it.”

She has spent years searching the internet in an attempt to track down whether her artwork was still in existence.

The breakthrough came in the run-up to an exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike where Kathryn’s painted banner showing miners leader Arthur Scargill under arrest at the Orgreave picket will take pride of place.

Colin Hampton one of the organisers of the exhibition, noticed the initials in the corner of the banner while it was being measured for new poles. He asked ex miner and Bolsover NUM member Dennis Clayton who the artist was and was told that it was a student at Chesterfield College. Colin put out an appeal through the Derbyshire TImes, which was picked up by its sister publication, the Worksop Guardian, in an attempt to trace the artist.

Kathryn, who is now a glass artist working on a narrowboat on the Chesterfield Canal at Worksop, said: “I was just scrolling through the phone when a Google thing popped up and I clicked on it. I couldn’t have been more surprised when a banner I’d made for the Bolsover NUM popped up. It was even more amazing that the article was about trying to track down the mystery artist with the initials ‘KW’ who created the banner. I’m really chuffed it still exists."

Colin, co-ordinator of the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre said he was amazed to receive a call from Kathryn which solved the mystery and informed him of the history behind the banner’s creation. He commented about the banner: “It's been on a lot of marches and a lot of demonstrations and it's going to be one of the stars of our show in March.

“As we are approaching the 40th anniversary the number of miners and wives are dwindling so it is important that we gather the history while we can. This exhibition gives the perspective of those men and women who took action in defence of their jobs and communities. The month’s event will also include film shows, talks and lectures as well as music and song from the strike.

"We expect many former miners, their partners and widows will come along to have a look at the photos, banners and recollections.”

DUWC will be offering help and support to all attending, making sure that they are maximising their incomes during the present cost of living crisis.

Colin added: “I hope our exhibition gives people the opportunity to remember and reflect. I hope it also gives inspiration to those fighting for their jobs and better terms and conditions today.”

The exhibition launches on March 4 at Chesterfield Market Hall Assembly Rooms where it runs until March 27 before touring the towns and parishes of north Derbyshire.

1 . NUM banner reunited with artist Kathryn Webley. Kathryn Webley looks at the banner she painted. Kathryn Webley is reunited with the banner she painted as a teenager depicting Arthur Scargill's arrest at Orgreave during the miners' strike of 1964. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales