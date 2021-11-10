Army cadets come to aid of woman who collapsed in Derbyshire town

Lance Corporal William Smedley, Lance Corporal Stephanie Wragg, Cadet Alfie Smedley and Cadet Gavin Bostock-Davey came to the woman’s aid in Ilkeston town while they were selling poppies on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Army Cadet Force said the cadets saw the woman collapse and have a seizure.

They added: “L/Cpl Smedley and L/Cpl Wragg immediately highlighted the situation to Sergeant Instructors Herbert and Bowey before heading to the lady, surveying the scene and beginning first aid.

“While remaining calm, they delivered first aid to the lady, ensuring they reassured her throughout.

“During this time, Cdt Bostock-Davey and Cdt Smedley went into a local shop to ask for blankets to help with the cold temperatures.

“Once the lady had become conscious, the cadets asked the lady about her medical condition and called for an ambulance for her.

“Once the ambulance was on the scene, they relayed important information they had witnessed, including how long the seizure was, how old the lady was and her medical history.

“As the ambulance left, the cadets were thanked for their brave efforts and for all they had done.

“A huge well done to these cadets – and adult staff – for handling the situation so capably.

“They were a credit to Derbyshire Army Cadet Force and it goes to show the true extent the experience of being a cadet can have on a young person.”

L/Cpl Smedley said: “I was shocked when I witnessed the lady collapse and begin having a seizure.

“However, with the training I have had from the Army Cadet Force, I was able to stay calm and send another cadet to find one of the adult instructors for guidance.”

Another representative from Derbyshire Army Cadet Force said: “First aid is a very important and life-changing skill that we teach in the Army Cadet Force.

“We aim to educate all of our cadets with the basic life-saving skills to help them in situations like this one.