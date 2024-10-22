Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A council wants to erect a mining memorial on the site of a former pit in north Derbyshire.

Sutton cum Duckmanton Parish Council is seeking planning permission to mount the lasting remembrance on land north-west of the roundabout at the junction of Hardwick Drive and Chesterfield Road, Arkwright Town.

The memorial’s design features an old colliery wheel mounted on a stone plinth that is inscribed with Arkwright Colliery ‘Wangum Pit’ 1938-1988. It would be sited on a highway verge and spare land in an area created when the colliery closed.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s decision on the application is pending.