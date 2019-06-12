Archaeologists brave stormy weather to dig for Medieval treasures at Chesterfield car park- watch the video

Archaeologists investigating at a Chestefield car park say there is 'potential' to unearth Medieval remains at the site.

The team are trying to determine if there is anything of historical significance to be found at the Donut car park before work on Chesterfield Borough Council's new Enterprise Centre can commence there.

Glyn Davies, operations manager at ArcHeritage.

They've already discovered pottery dating back to the 14th Century, along with well--preserved foundations of buildings dating back to the Georgian Era.

But archaeologists say there is potential for a 'deeper later' of remains that could indicate ever earlier occupation and activity at the site.

The area is steeped in history- the car park is situated right next to Saltergate, which was used to bring salt into the town from Cheshire during the Medieval period.

Glyn Davies, operations manager at ArcHeritage, said: "We haven't had chance to look at the Medieval history of Chesterfield in the past, so this is an excellent opportunity."

Councillor Terry Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic growth said: “These investigations are required to satisfy a planning condition as part of the approval for the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre.

“They also represent a unique opportunity to find out more about the history of this important town centre site.”

