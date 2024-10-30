Archaeological dig on derelict part of Chesterfield Canal in north Derbyshire attracts 250 visitors

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:38 BST
Schoolchildren and pensioners wereamong the volunteers who took part in an archaeological dig at a derelict part of the Chesterfield Canal.

The intention was to investigate the remains of a railway bridge that was demolished many years ago and to find out what remains of the oldBellhouse canal basin at Staveley.

Eight volunteers participated in the four-day dig at the end of Bellhouse Lane.

On the final day archaeologists led guided tours of the site for members of the public which attracted 250 visitors many of whom remembered when the basin still held water.

As part of its Staveley Town Deal project, the Chesterfield Canal Trust commissioned York Archaeology to carry out the dig.

Owain Ellis of York Archaeology guides visitors around the dig.

1. Bellhouse basin excavation open day

Owain Ellis of York Archaeology guides visitors around the dig. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Archaeological dig participants investigate the remains of the old railway bridge.

2. Bellhouse basin excavation open day

Archaeological dig participants investigate the remains of the old railway bridge. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Angela Knisely-Marpole, one of the volunteers, working on a wall that was unearthed.

3. Bellhouse basin excavation open day

Angela Knisely-Marpole, one of the volunteers, working on a wall that was unearthed. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Owain Ellis of York Archaeology gave visitors an insight into the dig.

4. Bellhouse basin excavation open day

Owain Ellis of York Archaeology gave visitors an insight into the dig. Photo: Jason Chadwick

