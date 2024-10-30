The intention was to investigate the remains of a railway bridge that was demolished many years ago and to find out what remains of the oldBellhouse canal basin at Staveley.

Eight volunteers participated in the four-day dig at the end of Bellhouse Lane.

On the final day archaeologists led guided tours of the site for members of the public which attracted 250 visitors many of whom remembered when the basin still held water.

As part of its Staveley Town Deal project, the Chesterfield Canal Trust commissioned York Archaeology to carry out the dig.

1 . Bellhouse basin excavation open day Owain Ellis of York Archaeology guides visitors around the dig. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Bellhouse basin excavation open day Archaeological dig participants investigate the remains of the old railway bridge. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Bellhouse basin excavation open day Angela Knisely-Marpole, one of the volunteers, working on a wall that was unearthed. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Bellhouse basin excavation open day Owain Ellis of York Archaeology gave visitors an insight into the dig. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales