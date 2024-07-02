Application to trim six tall trees in Derbyshire village submitted to the council
The application submitted to the council by Anderson Tree Care Ltd on behalf of applicant Mr Belton in June concerns six lime trees at the Old Vicarage, at Gang Lane in Scarcliffe.
The trees are approximately 16 metres tall and Mr Belton, the owner and resident of the Old Vicarage, would like to reduce their overall height by approximately three metres.
The application form reads: “Our client is seeking to reduce overshadowing of the property by the proposed works and is also seeking to ensure that the trees do not outgrow their positions, which will inevitably lead to more extensive work in the future.
“This work will have very little impact on the landscape of Scarcliffe and can be looked upon as routine maintenance.
"As the property lies in the Scarcliffe Conservation Area I would be grateful if you would accept this letter as notice (a “Section 211 Notice”) of his intention to undertake this work.”
Anderson Tree Care Ltd added in the planning document that the work will meet the strictures of British Standard 3998 (2010) Tree Work – Recommendations, that is reducing the crown volume (leaf area) by approximately 30%.
The site notice has been put in place on Thursday, June 18. The council website shows that no objections have been submitted to the application.
