Application to fell two Derbyshire trees submitted – due to safety concerns

Two trees in Bolsover could be cut down, after an application has been submitted to the council.

An application to fell a goat willow and grey willow tree has been submitted to Bolsover District Council by Miss Charlotte Taylor on behalf of Old Bolsover Town Council on July 26.

The plans concern two trees situated in between gated access to the Model Village allotment site and garages on Kristian Quinn Close in Bolsover.

The application form reads: “The trees are in poor condition. The roots are growing above ground and starting to impact safe access to both sites, this is due to their being too little space for the roots to grow and expand naturally.

“This is common with willow varieties which have aggressive and extensive root systems and which when planted in the correct place can support the ecosystems, however, these are not planted in the correct place to support their growth and they are currently causing a trip hazard to pedestrians and owners of the allotments and garages, the tree health is being affected and as they continue to grow the roots will become tougher and woodier and cause damage to garages and gates adjacent to the trees.

“The tree roots may have already suffered damage which is evident from the stresses appearing on branches and leaves of the tree, exposed and damaged roots are also vulnerable to disease and pests further diminishing the quality of the tree and meaning it poses further risks of damage and risks to members of the public."

Any comments or objections to the plans can be made within 14 working days, until Tuesday, August 27.