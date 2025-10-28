Applicant's bid to create House in Multiple Occupation for lease to social housing in Derbyshire town
Patrick MacCarthy has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for a Lawful Development Certificate which would enable the change of use of 2 Brassington Street, Clay Cross. The property was a residential four-bedroom house until it became vacant prior to a recent purchase.
Mr MacCarthy says on his application form: “I want to change the use of the property to a 6 bedroom HMO that will be leased to social housing. I will need to install two partition walls to divide an existing lounge into two bedrooms, a downstairs WC under the stairs and an en-suite in the top bedroom, fire doors and integrated fire alarms.
"I believe that the proposed development (i.e. HMO for a maximum of 6 people) meets the relevant limitations set out in the General Permitted Development Order.”
The property is the end house on a terraced row.