Plans for a new bar in Chesterfield have won the support of the borough council which has granted change of use consent for the premises formerly occupied by a restaurant.

In granting change of use permission, the council has said that a noise survey must be carried out before opening the bar. An officer’s report stated: “The property is in a busy part of the town centre surrounded by retail uses including bars, restaurants, cafes. The business proposed will be well associated with the surrounding uses, but it has flats directly above it and it is unclear what level of noise insulation exists between the ground floor and the upper floors, and whether the flats were inhabited when a public house last functioned on site. It is also unclear what type of bar is proposed, as the proposed opening hours allow for significant flexibility. Until additional information is provided it is unclear whether the unit would negatively impact the residential amenity of the upstairs’ flats. It may be required to limit the hours or volume of music to ensure that the proposed use is acceptable in the location.”