Applicant makes renewed bid for planning consent to run woodland play and nature-based sessions in Derbyshire conservation area

A renewed bid for planning consent to use land for woodland play, nature-based recreation and wellbeing sessions has been lodged with a district council.

Ben Shatford is seeking a certificate of lawfulness from Bolsover District Council which would enable him to use a site to the north of 4-10 Meadow View, Clowne.

The applicant says his proposal does not involve operational development or any buildings and does not amount to a material change of use of land in a conservation area.

He is planning informal nature based/forest school-style play, environmental exploration, and nature connection activities, with children supervised by qualified adults.

Woodland play and nature based activities are among the proposal for land in a conservation area north of 4 to 10 Meadow View, Clowne (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

There would be a maximum of 10 children in one session at a time, each lasting approximately 1.5 hours. Activities would be entirely outdoors and operate between approximately 9am and 4pm on four to five days a week. Access would be via the existing public footpath network through Clowne Linear Park. No on-site parking would be provided.

A previous planning application proposing the change of use and a small shelter building was refused by Bolsover District Council. An appeal was dismissed in May 2025 when the inspector highlighted concern about a new building in a conservation area. The inspector stated: “The building would reduce the openness of the area and the openness is of importance to the setting of the nearby listed buildings and the conservation area in general. The introduction of a formal structure within this open area would detract from the landscape of the Crags.”

However, the inspector recognised the positive aspects of the proposal, saying: “Generally, setting aside the conservation area concerns, this would be a low-key activity that could take place without significant harm and it would make an efficient use of the site.

"The proposal would have a number of public and other benefits. An active use would help to prevent the anti-social behaviour which has been a historic problem at this site. The business activity and employment would also contribute to the economy.

“The proposed use would complement the other public open space uses and provide greater access to this additional area. It would not be at odds with the Bolsover Regeneration Framework or Green Space Strategy as it would complement provisions within Clowne Linear Park."

The inspector also commented: “Although concerns have been raised with regard to noise, given the types of activities and the nature of the use, I am not persuaded that noise levels or hours of use would result in harm to neighbouring living conditions.”

In a statement supporting his latest application, Mr Shatford drew attention to Bolsover District Council’s submission to the Planning Inspectorate that: “similar commercial nature-based recreational activities already operate without planning permission in the conservation area due to their limited impact and scale.” The applicant stated that this referred to Nature Explorers - Derbyshire Forest School, a payable commercial business on Clowne Linear Park that Clowne Parish Council has funded since 2021.

