Appeal to track owners of 'precious' little dog found near Chesterfield after flood

An appeal has been launched in a bid to find the owners of ‘Cinnamon’, who was found after the flood.

The little red and blue cairn terrier simply walked up to a house in Staveley on Saturday, October 21, a day after Storm Babet left parts of Derbyshire flooded. Shanice, who found the dog, contacted Julie, a family friend who has adopted four dogs herself.

Julie, who nicknamed the dog Cinnamon, said: “She walked up the drive and into the house. Shanice has two young kids so could not take her on. We’ve got a potential forever home for her but we just want to make sure somebody is not missing her. The owners might be heartbroken thinking she passed away in the floods so we want to reach out to them and help her go back home if possible."

After finding the terrier, Julie took her to the vet who said the dog was well looked after and around 10 years old. She also took the pet to a dog groomer. Julie has contacted the dog warden, knocked on doors in Staveley and shared an appeal on Facebook in a bid to find the owners – but no one has come forward so far.

In the appeal shared on Facebook Julie said: “I have had the precious little doggy groomed because her coat was in a bit of tangle and just wondering if anybody recognises her with her new haircut? I have had a visit from the dog warden, little puppa has been signed over to my care for the next 28 days. If she isn't claimed a close family friend of mine will be taking her, but if this does reach the person who is missing her please get in touch! And please keep sharing her.”