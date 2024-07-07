Appeal to trace three girls after man suffers serious injuries to his face in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries to his face in Belper.

The man was found walking along Whitemoor Lane just before 9.15pm on Wednesday 26 June bleeding and with heavy swelling and bruising.

It is believed the man, aged in his 50s, may have been assaulted on a footpath which runs between Short Street and Kilbourne Road between around 8.45pm and 9pm that evening.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but has since been discharged.

Officers would like to speak to any witnesses, and in particular three girls or young women who we believe may have been in the area at the time.

If you have any information which could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the details below with reference 24*377439:

