Appeal to trace three girls after man suffers serious injuries to his face in Derbyshire town
The man was found walking along Whitemoor Lane just before 9.15pm on Wednesday 26 June bleeding and with heavy swelling and bruising.
It is believed the man, aged in his 50s, may have been assaulted on a footpath which runs between Short Street and Kilbourne Road between around 8.45pm and 9pm that evening.
He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but has since been discharged.
Officers would like to speak to any witnesses, and in particular three girls or young women who we believe may have been in the area at the time.
If you have any information which could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the details below with reference 24*377439:
Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form
Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
X (Twitter) – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact
Phone – call us on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.