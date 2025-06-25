Appeal to trace owner of cat that had been living at Derbyshire police station for two weeks

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate the owner of a cat – which has spent two weeks living at a Derbyshire police station.

The Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team are attempting to locate the owner of a cat that spent a fortnight living at their station.

A team spokesperson said: “This cat has been living at Buxton Police Station for the last two weeks and attempts to find the owner have, as yet, been unsuccessful.

“With it having no collar, and vets confirming he's not microchipped, we have no way of tracing his owner. In the meantime the cat has been temporarily homed so it does not have to live outside the station in the bins.

“If you have lost a cat or think it may be yours, please come to the station with proof of purchase and proof of ownership.”