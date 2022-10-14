Appeal to report animals in poor condition after ‘very thin’ horses found in Derbyshire

The RSPCA has issued the appeal after three ‘very thin’ horses were found in unsuitable conditions in Matlock over the weekend.

The rural crime team officers attended the site after receiving a report of horses in poor condition by local residents.

Officers contacted the RSPCA and as a joint operation, the horses were recovered under the Animal Welfare Act and transported to RSPCA approved premises to be treated.

After receiving a report on the weekend, officers attended the site in the morning of Sunday, October, 9 and agreed the animals were in poor condition

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Along with Derbyshire Police, the RSPCA attended at a location in Matlock on October 9 where three horses had been reported living in poor conditions. Two of the equines were very thin and the environment they were living in was unsuitable for their needs.

“Their owner agreed to sign all three horses over to the RSPCA and we arranged for them to be rounded up and transported to a veterinary centre, where they have all received medical treatment.

"Any horse that is sick or injured should be reported to the RSPCA or a vet straight away."

The investigation by Derbyshire Rural Crime Team is ongoing to find out people responsible for the state of the horses and no arrests have been made so far.

Horses were transported to RSPCA approved premises to be treated, hoping they make a full recovery.