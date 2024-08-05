Appeal to find woman who helped teen at Y Not Festival in Derbyshire
The incident happened during the set by The Kooks, towards the front of the stage – and the woman spoke to a teenage girl.
The woman is described as being in her 40s, with brown hair and was wearing all black and a pair of sunglasses.
If you know who the woman is – or if it is you – please contact Derbyshire police with reference 1505-020824 using any of the below methods:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form, Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
