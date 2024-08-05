Appeal to find woman who helped teen at Y Not Festival in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 5th Aug 2024, 07:31 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 08:16 BST

Police are appealing for a woman who helped a teenager at Derbyshire’s Y Not music festival, to get in contact with officers

The incident happened during the set by The Kooks, towards the front of the stage – and the woman spoke to a teenage girl.

The woman is described as being in her 40s, with brown hair and was wearing all black and a pair of sunglasses.

If you know who the woman is – or if it is you – please contact Derbyshire police with reference 1505-020824 using any of the below methods:

The Y Not festival was held at Pikehall, near Matlock, this weekend.
The Y Not festival was held at Pikehall, near Matlock, this weekend.

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form, Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

