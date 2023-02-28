Appeal to find owners after rabbit rescued from river in Derbyshire town
Police have appealed to find the owners of a rabbit which was rescued from a river last weekend.
A member of the public noticed a rabbit trapped in the river at South Wingfield and called fire services.
Fire fighters from Alfreton fire station caught the rabbit and it was later taken to a veterinary hospital.
Officers from Alfreton Safe Neighbourhood Team appealed to the owners to inform them they can pick up their rabbit from Alfreton Veterinary Hospital.