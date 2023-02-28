News you can trust since 1855
Appeal to find owners after rabbit rescued from river in Derbyshire town

Police have appealed to find the owners of a rabbit which was rescued from a river last weekend.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 10:40am

A member of the public noticed a rabbit trapped in the river at South Wingfield and called fire services.

Fire fighters from Alfreton fire station caught the rabbit and it was later taken to a veterinary hospital.

Officers from Alfreton Safe Neighbourhood Team appealed to the owners to inform them they can pick up their rabbit from Alfreton Veterinary Hospital.

Derbyshire