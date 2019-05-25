Appeal to find 'beloved' sculpture stolen from Derbyshire pub

The owners and staff of a Derbyshire pub have been left 'heart broken' over the theft of their much-loved sculpture.

Pevrill was a friendly figure in the entrance of the The Peacock At Barlow until he was stolen yesterday (May 24) at around 3.30pm.

Pevrill was a friendly figurein the entrance of theThe Peacock At Barlow until he was stolen yesterday (May 24) at around 3.30pm.

The sculpture by Wakefield artist Jason Heppenstall is made from cutlery, and has been a mascot of the pub since it opened in October 2016.

Sarah Bruno, one of the pub and hotel's managers said Pevrell was a talking point, and appealed for his safe return.

"Pevrill means a lot to us all, he's a real feature of the pub," said Sarah.

"I'm surprised anyone managed to lift him, he's about a meter long.

"All we've got left of him is his whiskers - the whole village wants him back and we're all a bit annoyed that he has been taken."

A post on The Peacock At Barlow's Facebook page said: "We are heart broken at the fact he has been taken and he will be missing his home.

"We want him back safe and well and are offering a massive reward for his return."

If you have any information, please call Derbyshire Police on 101.

Bruno