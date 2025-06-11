Appeal lodged against enforcement notice after caravans and motorhomes stored on Derbyshire Green Belt land 'without permission'

An appeal has been lodged against a council’s enforcement notice which requires the cessation of using land for the outside storage of caravans and motorhomes and the demolition of an agricultural building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Horsley has informed North East Derbyshire District Council that he is challenging the local authority’s notice which claims a breach of planning permission at Springwood Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield.

The council alleges that without planning consent, the land was changed to mixed use comprising vehicle storage authorised by planning permission, agriculture and the outside storage of motorhomes and caravans, that an agricultural building was erected and that hardstanding was formed to facilitiate the mixed use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously operating as a turkey farm, the business started declining in 2021 and a subsequent sudden increase in the price of grain forced the appellant to cease raising turkeys in 2023 and investigate farm diversification to generate some income from the land.

Springwood Farm at Holmesfield operated as a turkey-rearing business until 2023 and has since used the former turkey sheds and an external hardstanding area for the storage of cars, caravans and motorhomes.

Outside storage of caravans and motorhomes began in February 2023 and the storage of vehicles (mainly cars) in the original turkey sheds began in May 2023. The storage of vehicles in these sheds was granted planning permission on July 5, 2024.

Mr Horsley states in his grounds for appeal: “The original buildings that were used for housing turkeys now benefit from a planning permission for storing vehicles and must be considered as to whether this would mean that the site is a previously developed site. If this is the case then the storage of caravans can be considered as limited infilling of a previously developed site which is not inappropriate development. In that case the proposal would be excluded from the policy requirement to give substantial weight to any harm to the Green Belt, including to its openness and therefore the proposal does not need to be justified by very special circumstances.”

The external hardstanding area was constructed in 2018 when turkey rearing was still in operation to tidy up the 0.2 hectare area and provide a surface for the storage of straw and agricultural equipment. “The hardstanding was not installed to facilitate the current mixed use on the site as alleged in the notice, as no mixed use existed at that time,” the appellant states. “At the time when the hardstanding was installed the site was in agricultural use and benefitted from permitted development rights for engineering operations that were reasonably necessary for the purposes of agriculture within the unit. There is no requirement for the submission of a prior approval application for the installation of a hard surface on an area of less than 0.5ha and which does not involve the installation of a private way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application for the retention of the agricultural building was validated on February 25, 2025 before the appellant received the enforcement notice and a separate appeal regarding the refusal of planning permission is being lodged.

In conclusion, the appellant states: “The matters that are the subject of the enforcement notice have either been installed in association with the former use of the site for turkey rearing (an appropriate use in the Green Belt) or as a diversification of the use of a former agricultural site which is encouraged by government guidance. The operational development and the storage of caravans have a minimal impact on the open character of the Green Belt or the landscape in the vicinity of the site and different parts of the notice are challenged on legal grounds.”

As part of the appeals process, the appellant and the council must submit any final comments that they have on each other's statement and on any comments from interested people or organisations to the Planning Inspectorate by July 31, 2025. An inspector will visit Springwood Farm to look at the appeal site.