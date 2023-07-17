Appeal launched as vandals damage football pitch in Peak District town
Council have launched an appeal for witnesses following the vandals’ attack over the weekend.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST
Derbyshire Dales District Council are undertaking a pitch maintenance project at Bakewell Recreation Ground – but sadly vandals have struck and caused damage to the site.
They pulled down fencing and removed some of the turf the council have been laying in preparation for the new football season. The council has confirmed this will have an impact on the project.
Anyone who has any information is asked to email the project team at [email protected]