Lisa, 50, left her address at Fairfield, Buxton in the early hours of this morning, September 1, and despite searches by officers, police have been unable to find her yet.

Officers have serious concerns for Lisa’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who might have seen her out on foot this morning.

She is white, about 5 foot 10 inches tall with long dark hair possibly worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, black trainers with pink edging on them, and a black and white checked bomber jacket.

Anyone who can help is urged to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting incident 29 of September 1.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101