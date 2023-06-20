News you can trust since 1855
Appeal launched as police concerned for safety of missing girl with Chesterfield links

Officers in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are concerned for the safety of missing girl and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read

Destiny was last seen in the Broxtowe area around 11 am on Monday, June 19, 2023.

She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing black tights and a brown jumper.

Destiny also has links to Chesterfield

Anyone who has seen Destiny or has any information on where she is, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police via telephone on 101 quoting incident 990 of Monday, June 19 2023.