Appeal launched as police concerned for safety of missing girl with Chesterfield links

Destiny was last seen in the Broxtowe area around 11 am on Monday, June 19, 2023.

She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing black tights and a brown jumper.

Destiny also has links to Chesterfield

