Appeal launched after mobility scooter abandoned at popular Derbyshire hiking trail

Officers from Staveley SNT have recovered a black mobility scooter that was abandoned on the Trans Pennie Trail on Tuesday, May 9.

Officers are now looking to find the owner to return it to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has any information on the scooter is asked to contact 101 or get in touch with Staveley SNT on Facebook quoting the occurrence 23* 280391.

Police are appealing for help to find the owners of a mobility scooter abandoned in the Staveley area.

Proof of ownership will be required before the mobility scooter is returned.

A black mobility scooter that was abandoned on the Trans Pennie Trail on Tuesday, May 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad