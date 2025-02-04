Tea parties offer a great opportunity for lonely old people to meet others of a similar age (photo: Re-engage)

A community champion is appealing for tea party hosts and drivers to help make a difference to the lives of lonely and isolated elderly people.

Tom Oxley is a volunteer tea party coordinator for the national charity Re-engage which supports senior citizens who are more than 75 years old.

He said: “I’m looking for people to host afternoon teas – whether that be at their home or in a cafe. This can’t go ahead without volunteer drivers. Each elderly person will have a designated driver to pick them up, chaperone them at the tea party and then drop them off at home afterwards.

"Head office has told me that there are no groups in Chesterfield at the moment so I’m trying to establish a few. We've got one driver and there are a few hosts going through the onboarding process, we have a list of guests who are ready and waiting - we just need more volunteers.”

Tea parties will take place twice a year, on a Saturday or a Sunday, when groups of five or six guests will get together in their host’s home. Tom, 40, said: "It doesn’t have to be full-on afternoon tea - it can be a few sandwiches, a bag of crisps and a cup of tea. It's whatever the host wants to do.”

Tom is hoping to run a large tea party at IKON Church in Hasland in May to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. He said: “Our church is fairly big, I’d like to cater for at least 30 to 40. We’ve got the talent at church to do it including the singers and the worship team. We’ve got the facilities but no money so everything’s got to be donations. If people can’t host a tea party in their home, they can donate a cake, bunting, decorations. Ideally, I’d like to get my hands on a 1940-style singer.”

Up until five years ago Tom hosted tea parties in his home in Chesterfield which he found very rewarding. He said: “I lived by myself and it alleviated my loneliness and isolation. I really enjoyed talking to the elderly people. We had one lady, the smallest of ladies, who had nursed the soldiers in Dunkirk. She had some amazing stories. It was so nice to sit and chat to them and hear their experiences. It's something I'm quite passionate about, that teenagers and schoolkids should sit and listen to the first-hand stories of these older people before it's too late.

"The guests loved the tea parties – I used to get little gifts of flowers and cards with thank you messages.”

Tea parties don't need to be lavish affairs - a few sandwiches and crisps in a welcoming home with a friendly host will be fine (photo: Re-engage)

During the two years that he hosted, Tom’s tea parties attracted just one male guest. He said: “The whole stigma with men and mental health is that they don’t like to open up about it, which will be the same for elderly men as well. It might be a case of family members giving them a nudge and asking them to consider signing up.”

Now living in a house off Station Road, Bolsover, Tom is unable to host tea parties for the Re-engage charity as his home doesn't have a downstairs loo which is one of the requirements. Another must is easy access to the house with no more than three steps.

Tom has long been a champion for helping the elderly in his community. Five years ago during the Covid pandemic he launched Chesterfield Community Network on Facebook. He said: “I did that to rally round volunteers to get shopping and medication for the elderly who couldn't get out and it's been going ever since. It’s now got 21,000 members and there’s lots of information being shared on there about local mental health groups, fitness and wellness groups around Chesterfield and anything that the council is putting on."

He is also co-founder of Middlecroft Community Network which he runs with his friend Vicki Holmes. He said: “This is a constituted group so we’ve applied for funding and grants and put events on for the community. In August last year we had a picnic on the pitch for the estate; there was free food and interaction with local services and agencies within Chesterfield and Staveley. Towards the end of the year Vicki put on a Christmas party and a Halloween party for the kids and did a Christmas meal for the elderly which fed 100 people in Staveley. We’re looking at doing all that again this year – and more.”

*For further information on how you can volunteer to help Tom in his mission to relaunch Re-engage tea parties in Chesterfield, email: [email protected]