Ema Brunton, from Stonebroom, has launched a fundraiser to pay for veterinary treatment for Steve, a stray cat who she has been helping for the last three years.

Recently Steve went missing and Ema launched several appeals online to help find him. After three weeks, he was eventually found with severe injuries.

Ema said: “We saw a post on Facebook of Steve in such a bad way, me and my partner left work and went to collect him not even stopping off at home. It’s been very stressful.

“Steve had a really bad wound to his leg and could barely walk. And an infection and his eye was worse than the first time!”

Steve first turned up on Ema’s doorstep in 2022 with an eye injury – and she decided to help him.

She said: “He turned up with his eye hanging out. We had no idea who he belonged to, he was in a bad way and was in a lot of pain. We asked around. We posted on Facebook groups but nobody claimed him.”

Ema decided to keep Steve and paid £2,000 in just three months to nurse the 12-years-old cat back to health.

She added: “We had a senior female cat called Lucy and she didn't like him at all but we persevered to treat him at home. We adopted him and tried to domesticate him as much as possible but Steve just loves to roam.

“He had another injury about a year later after he had been in a fight. He had wounds. His eye was hurting again and needed antibiotics, and he was in a bad way again. We had to pay for his treatment again."

Ema, who has three other adopted cats, said she could not get insurance for Steve because of his age and health problems including bladder issues.

She added she’s been struggling with affording his treatment after investing her savings into opening Fierce Friday in Sutton-In-Ashfield – a female-only safe space offering pole dance, pole fitness, Aerial Hoop, floorwork and chair dance classes.

She said: “Vet appointments can be very expensive, but what can you do? He has injuries that need treating. So here we are again but this time with absolutely limited funds.

"We have both recently started new businesses and have no spare funds and we have debt from investing in our new ventures only in the last nine months.

“We are already £2000 in on credit cards and £500 of our own money and there's a lot more to come. We are hoping that people who know me, Steve and our situation would be able to help. Strength in numbers."

Anyone who wants to help pay for Steve’s treatment can donate via Ema’s Go Fund Me page.

