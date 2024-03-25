Daniel Rigley was eight years old when he died in 2021, after being diagnosed with leukaemia when he was 39 months old.

Pupils and staff at St Thomas’ Catholic Voluntary Academy, where Daniel was a pupil, raised over £6,000 to create the memorial eco-garden at the school in Church View, Ilkeston. Funding from East Midlands Airport to create an eco-garden has also been used.

Andy Gotheridge, Assistant Headteacher at St Thomas, said: “Everyone has been amazing, the support has been incredible. We’ve also had parents offering to help and one of our Teaching Assistants has approached a couple of garden centres.”

Originally Daniel’s parents had approached St Thomas’ to ask if a bench could be installed in his memory but staff wanted to do more and asked pupils to come up with designs for a garden in the school grounds.

A garden design lesson has been organised for Year 5 pupils in Daniel’s class and children looked at the basic elements that could be included.

Mr Gotheridge said: “We gave the pupils the basic shape of the garden and they had a go at designing it. We showed Daniel’s mum and dad the designs and they chose their favourite.”

The successful designer was Harper Barber, 10, and elements of her drawing have been included such as a water feature and beds for plants and flowers. Her design has been incorporated into the EMA eco garden which was already planned.

Mr Gotheridge added: “Daniel loved playing outside and he grew strawberry plants at home and would pick the strawberries so it will be nice to include them in the garden.”

The hard landscaping has been completed but the school needs to fill the beds and is appealing to anyone who can donate flowers and plants to contact them.

Michael Sellors, Headteacher at St Thomas’ school, said: “We are looking to completing the garden which has transformed a disused piece of land into a beautiful and peaceful reflective space for children and staff to go to remember Daniel, a much loved and missed pupil.”

Anyone who can donate plants and flowers for the garden is asked to contact the school on 0115 9320550.

1 . Memorial garden for 'much loved and missed pupil' Daniel Daniel Rigley was eight years old when he died in 2021, after being diagnosed with leukaemia when he was 39 months old. Photo: St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust Photo Sales

2 . Memorial garden for 'much loved and missed pupil' Daniel Pupils and staff at St Thomas’ Catholic Voluntary Academy, where Daniel was a pupil, raised over £6,000 to create the memorial eco-garden. Photo: St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust Photo Sales

3 . Memorial garden for 'much loved and missed pupil' Daniel Originally Daniel’s parents had approached St Thomas’ to ask if a bench could be installed in his memory. But staff wanted to do more and asked pupils to come up with designs for a garden in the school grounds. Photo: St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust Photo Sales