Appeal for CCTV and information after van stolen in Derbyshire

The white Ford Transit van was parked in Flamstead Avenue, Loscoe, when it was taken sometime between 10.50pm and 11.10pm on November 23.

It is understood it was stolen by two men who arrived in a similar Transit van, with one of them driving it off in the direction of Loscoe-Denby Lane in convoy with the other.

The van contained high-value tools and equipment when it was stolen.

Derbyshire police are investigating after a van was stolen.

It has a large dent in the passenger side door, Yellow Pages stickers under both wing mirrors and ‘Check a Trade’ stickers on both sides.

If you have any information about the incident or CCTV installed nearby which may have captured the incident, contact PC Scott Bennett quoting reference number 21*684034.

If you have footage which may be useful for officers, ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.

