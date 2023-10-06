Appeal as police ‘seriously concerned’ for safety of missing Derbyshire woman
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lynne, 62, was last seen in Victoria Road in Pinxton just before 1pm yesterday, on Thursday, October 5.
The 62-year-old, who is five feet, two inches tall and has shoulder length light brown hair, was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a thin blue raincoat, pale blue trainers and was carrying an oil blue bag.
She has links to the Sutton-in-Ashfield area and is believed to have been in the area at around 1pm today, Friday, October 6.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should ring 999, quoting reference 482-051023.