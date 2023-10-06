News you can trust since 1855
Appeal as police ‘seriously concerned’ for safety of missing Derbyshire woman

Officers say they are very concerned for the safety of a woman missing from her home in Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST
Lynne, 62, was last seen in Victoria Road in Pinxton just before 1pm yesterday, on Thursday, October 5.

The 62-year-old, who is five feet, two inches tall and has shoulder length light brown hair, was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a thin blue raincoat, pale blue trainers and was carrying an oil blue bag.

She has links to the Sutton-in-Ashfield area and is believed to have been in the area at around 1pm today, Friday, October 6.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should ring 999, quoting reference 482-051023.