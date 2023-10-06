Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lynne, 62, was last seen in Victoria Road in Pinxton just before 1pm yesterday, on Thursday, October 5.

The 62-year-old, who is five feet, two inches tall and has shoulder length light brown hair, was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a thin blue raincoat, pale blue trainers and was carrying an oil blue bag.

She has links to the Sutton-in-Ashfield area and is believed to have been in the area at around 1pm today, Friday, October 6.

