Appeal as officers concerned for missing girl, aged 14, from Matlock

Officers are growing concerned for missing 14-year-old Isabella from Matlock.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:23 GMT
Isabella was last seen at her home address in Matlock on Tuesday, March 6, at 4.45pm.

She is described as white with long brown hair and was wearing a black Adidas coat, black trainers and black bottoms.

Anyone who has seen Isabella or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the force quoting incident 1273 of 6 March using the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website