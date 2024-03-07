Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Isabella was last seen at her home address in Matlock on Tuesday, March 6, at 4.45pm.

She is described as white with long brown hair and was wearing a black Adidas coat, black trainers and black bottoms.

Anyone who has seen Isabella or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the force quoting incident 1273 of 6 March using the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101