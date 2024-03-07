Appeal as officers concerned for missing girl, aged 14, from Matlock
Isabella was last seen at her home address in Matlock on Tuesday, March 6, at 4.45pm.
She is described as white with long brown hair and was wearing a black Adidas coat, black trainers and black bottoms.
Anyone who has seen Isabella or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the force quoting incident 1273 of 6 March using the following methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website