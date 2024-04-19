Appeal as Derbyshire police ‘seriously concerned’ for safety of missing man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John was reported missing on Wednesday, April 17, but was last seen on Thursday, April 11 in Alfreton. He has links to Matlock and Wirksworth where he is known to sleep rough.

John is described as white, 5ft 4 tall with dark grey hair, and he is usually seen wearing walking boots, jeans and a dark green coat.

