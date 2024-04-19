Appeal as Derbyshire police ‘seriously concerned’ for safety of missing man
Officers are seriously concerned for the safety of a man from Alfreton.
John was reported missing on Wednesday, April 17, but was last seen on Thursday, April 11 in Alfreton. He has links to Matlock and Wirksworth where he is known to sleep rough.
John is described as white, 5ft 4 tall with dark grey hair, and he is usually seen wearing walking boots, jeans and a dark green coat.
Anyone who has seen John is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 999-emergency number with reference 410 of 17 April.