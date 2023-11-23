Officers have appealed to parents after school parking patrols around Ashbourne revealed several safety issues.

Local SNT officers have recently been monitoring traffic and parking issues around school zones during drop-off and pick-up times in the Ashbourne area.

They have witnessed several issues including drivers using their mobile phones, not wearing seatbelts, ignoring the Crossing Guards, and speeding.

Following the patrols officers have urged people to consider where they are parking and to ensure they are in a safe spot that doesn't endanger other road users or pedestrians.

Officers from the local safer neighborhood teams will be conducting speed watch operations inAshborune at these times throughout the upcoming weeks to ensure safety in the community around these school areas.