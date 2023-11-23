Appeal as Derbyshire police attend schools over parking concerns
Local SNT officers have recently been monitoring traffic and parking issues around school zones during drop-off and pick-up times in the Ashbourne area.
They have witnessed several issues including drivers using their mobile phones, not wearing seatbelts, ignoring the Crossing Guards, and speeding.
Following the patrols officers have urged people to consider where they are parking and to ensure they are in a safe spot that doesn't endanger other road users or pedestrians.
Officers from the local safer neighborhood teams will be conducting speed watch operations inAshborune at these times throughout the upcoming weeks to ensure safety in the community around these school areas.
A spokesperson for Ashbourne, Brailsford and Carsington Police SNT said: “Please take extra care when driving through, or parking up in these school zones, and always be vigilant for Crossing Guards.”