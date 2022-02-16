Appeal to find owner of World War Two medals found near Chesterfield bus stop

Police are hoping to reunite the World War Two medals with their rightful owner

Officers from Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team are asking for the public’s help after the medals were found nea the bus stop on St Leonards Drive in Hasland on February 6.

Posting on social media, the team said: “We would love to return them to their owner. If they belong to you or someone you know, please contact us.”

The three medals are all World War Two military campaign medals.