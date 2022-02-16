Appeal to find owner of World War Two medals found near Chesterfield bus stop
A social media plea has been issued by police in a bid to track down the owner of World War Two medals which were found near a bus stop in Chesterfield.
Officers from Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team are asking for the public’s help after the medals were found nea the bus stop on St Leonards Drive in Hasland on February 6.
Posting on social media, the team said: “We would love to return them to their owner. If they belong to you or someone you know, please contact us.”
The three medals are all World War Two military campaign medals.
They are the Africa Star, awarded to those who served in North Africa in the war between 1940 and 1943; the 1939-1945 Star, awarded for 180 days of operational service or 60 days of operational flying; and the Italy Star, awarded to those who served in the Italian Campaign from 1943 to 1945.