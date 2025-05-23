Appeal after former Pavilion Gardens tree sculpture cut with chainsaw

A former tree sculpture, which has been left to break down and provide natural habitat, was cut with chainsaw.

The iconic Buxton tree sculpture, which was removed from Pavilion Gardens last month due to decay and safety concerns, has been targeted by vandals.

The Beech tree, which was carefully moved to a local park on April 16, was set to be allowed to break down naturally, providing a habitat for insects.

Today (Friday, May 23) High Peak Borough Council has issued an appeal after vandals chopped the tree with a chainsaw.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The tree sculpture from Pavilion Gardens has been removed and left to rot in peace so it can break down and provide a habitat for lots of insects.

“However, it looks like someone has recently taken a chainsaw to it. Please leave it alone so it can degenerate slowly and provide a home for insects and other wildlife.”

The beech tree by Pavilion Gardens toddlers play area had to be felled almost 20 years ago but plans to give it a new lease of life took shape in 2014.

Commissioned by the Friends of the Pavilion Gardens, the decorative carving of the old beech tree was created by local woodsman Andrew Frost and followed a long-running fundraising campaign.

The top of the carving depicts British wildlife, while the lower half is themed on the town’s heritage. Funding for the project was raised through fun days and other fundraising events, which was boosted by donations from Waitrose and Buxton councillor Linda Baldry.

Support was also provided by High Peak Borough Council and local business Crown Scaffolding, which provided the carving platform. The tree has been part of park life for 11 years and was very much loved.

The tree was removed from the Pavilion Gardens after the stump has decayed and revealed a large cavity in the centre, causing safety concerns.