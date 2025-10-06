Controversial plans have been passed to redevelop a former social club building into apartments in a Derbyshire village.

Parking concerns have failed to stop Bolsover District Council’s planning committee from giving the go-ahead to the proposal for New Middle Club on Welbeck Street, Whitwell.

The plan by Simpatico Properties is to create seven one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom apartments in the building. There would be 10 off-road parking spaces.

Whitwell Parish Council urged that the application be called in by the district’s planning committee, citing inadequate parking provision and the impact on surrounding residents.

Among letters of objection, Melissa Temprell wrote: “I live on Welbeck Street but my door, drive and garage is on Coronation Street. I already have people parking on the double yellows outside my house which makes it impossible for emergency services to get by, bin men and also it makes it hard to get out of my drive. I can foresee a lot of future parking issues.”

Karen Austen of 36 Welbeck Street commented: “The village of Whitwell was largely constructed before personal vehicles were common and as such many of the existing houses do not have private parking available to them. This means that, even in properties with one vehicle, parking can be a challenge. The road at the front of the property has double yellow lines, as does the lower part of Coronation Street, the rest of Coronation Street is restricted to access only rights. Coronation Street is relatively narrow – parking close to the junction (at the side of this property) poses a safety hazard to road users and pedestrians, and makes it difficult for larger vehicles to access. Where does the developer expect the inevitable additional cars to park safely and legally?”

Conditions attached to the planning consent include that construction works on the site and deliveries to the site must be undertaken only between the hours of 07.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 7.30am to 1pm on Saturday, not on Sundays or bank holidays, and that development must begin within three years.

