Bolsover District Council has refused an application for prior approval for the change of use of the empty building to nine single bedroom apartments at 127-129 High Street, Tibshelf .

The reasons for refusal include that building operations would be necessary to remove a partially blocked-up shop frontage and reinstate the arrangement of doors and windows to implement the submitted scheme as proposed, which would require full planning permission. The council further states that it has not been demonstrated that parts of the shop front still in glass can be retained in their current frame without equating to a replacement shop front which would also require full planning permission.