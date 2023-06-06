News you can trust since 1855
Apartments plan for Derbyshire village's old Co-op building hits a snag

Plans to transform a former Co-op building into flats in a Derbyshire village have hit a stumbling block.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST

Bolsover District Council has refused an application for prior approval for the change of use of the empty building to nine single bedroom apartments at 127-129 High Street, Tibshelf.

The reasons for refusal include that building operations would be necessary to remove a partially blocked-up shop frontage and reinstate the arrangement of doors and windows to implement the submitted scheme as proposed, which would require full planning permission. The council further states that it has not been demonstrated that parts of the shop front still in glass can be retained in their current frame without equating to a replacement shop front which would also require full planning permission.

An officer’s report states: “It is important to note that this is not an application for planning permission, rather it is a submission from the applicant to check that the proposals are permitted development subject to meeting certain criteria.”

The former Co-op building on High Street, Tibshelf.The former Co-op building on High Street, Tibshelf.
