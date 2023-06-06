Apartments plan for car repair garage site in Derbyshire village
Gingerbread Properties has been granted planning permission by Bolsover District Council for the change of mixed use to enable five apartments to be created at 49 High Street, Newton.
The applicant wants to create four two-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom flat to provide housing for first-time buyers, professional people, couples and new families.
A statement to the council says: “The design principle for the proposal is to restore the exterior of the property with a new front elevation, converting it from a tired garage frontage to a grand looking home that will be in keeping with the neighbouring properties. The project would revitalise the existing building, provide modern housing and a more appropriate use of the space, that respects and enhances the characteristics of the local area without affecting amenities of the neighbouring occupiers.”
Planners have granted conditional permission for the change of mixed use. The conditions stipulate that development won’t begin until there is a contaminated land assessment with details of the history of the site including likely presence of potentially hazardous materials and substances, whether or not they originated from the site and assessment of potential risk to human health, livestock, pets, woodland and water. Should investigation reveal unacceptable levels of contamination, a detailed remediation scheme to bring the site to a condition suitable for intended use by removing the risks must be submitted and approved by the planning authority.