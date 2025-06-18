An unattractive outbuilding that formerly housed a bookmaker’s shop would be replaced by a new-build apartment if planning consent is given to an applicant’s proposal.

Gerry Mathews is seeking the go-ahead from Bolsover District Council for his plan to demolish the vacant building on land adjacent to 1 Rockside Cottages, North Road, Clowne and erect a one-bedroom apartment.

A heritage/design and access statement to the council reported: “As the application is for a new residential property, in an established residential area, it is considered that the scale of this scheme is not out of keeping with the character of the area. The surrounding buildings are a mix of ages and appearance. The landscaping on the site will maintain the standard of residential amenity.

“It is considered that the redevelopment of the site to provide one new apartment will not substantially alter the size of the settlement and therefore will not impact on it or on current local service provision. The potential for nearby houses to be overlooked by development in the site has been considered, and the site layout has been designed to take this into account.”

The statement continued: “It is considered that the development of the site for one new apartment will not have significant impact on the local economy, although the additional high quality, attractive dwelling will enhance the area. New residents are likely to spend money in the locality, for instance in the nearby shops and public houses.”