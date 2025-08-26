A 70-unit aparthotel offering accommodation for tourists and key workers is proposed for Chesterfield town centre.

The plan by J.B.S.L. Holdings Ltd for the former Wilkos premises at Vicar Lane includes constructing a two-storey roof extension on top of the existing building and creating two new retail units on part of the ground floor.

A planning statement to Chesterfield Borough Council said: “The proposed aparthotel will bring a significant number of accommodation units to Chesterfield town centre’s historic core, offering a convenient and premium option for both tourists wishing to stay in a central location near the Peak District National Park, and key workers requiring quality accommodation for extended periods.

"The aparthotel model is particularly well-suited to serve both models effectively – offering the flexibility and amenities required by tourists for short-term stays, while prioritising the comfort, functionality and cost-effectiveness that key workers need for longer term accommodation contracts in the locality. This dual-purpose approach ensures optimal utilisation of the facility throughout the year and supports both the local tourism economy and the essential workforce requirements of the area.”

Artist's impression of the aparthotel proposed for the former Wilko premises on Vicar Lane, Chesterfield

Under the proposal, the serviced accommodation would be a mix of one and two bedroom units, of which nine would be on the ground floor, 21 on the first floor and 20 units each on the second and third floor. A gymnasium and business centre for use by people staying in the aparthotel would be created on the lower ground floor.

It is envisaged that one of the commercial units would be retail/coffee shop tenanted and would be linked to the aparthotel for use by guests as well as the wider public. The additional retail unit would front South Street, activating a current ‘dead’ frontage along the street which detracts from the conservation area.

The two-storey roof extension would be clad in new metal zinc on the front elevation and have dormer windows framed by heritage metal window frames.

Wilkos closed in October 2023 after the national DIY chain went into administration. Opportunities for short-term tenants to occupy the site have been explored but have not worked out to date.

Records show that the majority of the site was an hotel until at least 1962 and became a food supermarket in the first of its retail uses.