Apache Gunship helicopter: Why army helicopter was seen over the Peak District and Derbyshire

A military helicopter was spotted flying low over Chesterfield and Matlock yesterday.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Mar 2024, 17:19 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 13:04 GMT
The helicopter was seen yesterday (March 21) flying over Chesterfield and Matlock.

A resident captured the helicopter on the video.

Today an Army source told the Derbyshire Times: "The aircraft was an Apache AH64E from Wattisham Flying Station taking part in a routine low-level training flight in the Peak District. The aircraft didn’t overfly Matlock directly but routed alongside to avoid disturbance."

