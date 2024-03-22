Apache Gunship helicopter: Why army helicopter was seen over the Peak District and Derbyshire
A military helicopter was spotted flying low over Chesterfield and Matlock yesterday.
The helicopter was seen yesterday (March 21) flying over Chesterfield and Matlock.
A resident captured the helicopter on the video.
Today an Army source told the Derbyshire Times: "The aircraft was an Apache AH64E from Wattisham Flying Station taking part in a routine low-level training flight in the Peak District. The aircraft didn’t overfly Matlock directly but routed alongside to avoid disturbance."