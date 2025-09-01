Plans concerning two trees in the village of Elmton have been submitted to the council.

A planning application concerning two ‘mature’ trees at Elmton Park Mews in Elmton village was submitted to Bolsover District Council on August 7.

The plans propose to fell a tall ash tree which is’ leaning towards the house’, reduce the height of a mature Sycamore tree and prune a ‘large’ branch that overhangs the roof.

The application, submitted by Ian Bradley and Patricia Lane, comes after their house was damaged during an incident involving a tree early in the morning of Thursday, June 19.

The planning application reads: “Our home suffered considerable damage to the roof, and the rooms immediately below, after a neighbour's tree fell onto our house.

"This incident has caused significant anxiety, particularly during recent high winds. We are concerned about the potential for further damage and would like to take proactive steps to ensure the safety of our property and ourselves.”

The applicants stated they had consulted with an arboriculturist, and the proposal was based on their advice.

A site notice was put in place on Tuesday, August 26 with members of the public asked to submit their comments on the plans before Tuesday, September 9, quoting reference number 25/00349/TCON.