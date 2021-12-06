Anti-bloodsports campaigners hold protest in Derbyshire

Members of Derbyshire Against the Cull (DATC) descended on Haddon Hall, near Bakewell, on Saturday while the venue was holding a Christmas event.

They were speaking out against pheasant shooting and badger culling, which they claim is taking place on land owned by Haddon Hall.

Campaigners met outside Rowsley’s Peacock Pub, which is owned by the Manners family, who live at Haddon Hall.

Derbyshire Against The Cull protesters were out at the weekend.

They then marched to the gates of Haddon Hall with banners and leaflets.

A spokesperson for DATC said: “Public opinion is against both pheasant shooting and badger culling, and most visitors to Haddon Hall will be horrified to learn the truth of where their money is going.”

They urged members of the public to boycott the venue ‘until they stop shooting pheasants and culling badgers’.

A spokesperson for Haddon Hall declined to comment on the protest.